Malta: At least €120 million lost to VAT evasion every year

The Times says that the government plans to target tax evaders in the upcoming budget. Conservative estimates by the Finance Ministry calculate that the country loses between €120 and €150 to VAT evasion every year. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/vat-evasion-costs-at-least-120-million-annually.900560

The paper follows a speech by PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that a Nationalist government would not tolerate any development on protected land and would increase open spaces around the country. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pn-pledges-to-protect-odz-land-with-two-thirds-parliamentary-majority.900509

