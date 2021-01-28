Malta: Auditor General raises concerns about overpriced Electrogas supply

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a report by the National Audit Office which says that Malta is paying €50 more for every megawatt produced by the Electrogas power station, compared with interconnector prices. The figure amounted to €10.1 million over a period of 18 months.

The paper says that law enforcement officers will patrol popular Carnival localities in Gozo including Nadur, Xlendi, and Marsalforn to disperse crowds. Mass events related to the holiday have also been banned by the government.

