

Preliminary data shows that August 2020 has been the best month for the property industry when compared to similar months in the past four years, with more than 1,300 promises of sales finalised and registered with the authorities, with a combined value of over €300 million, said the Malta Developers Association, MDA.

MDA called onto the government to make sure that more proposals suggested by the MDA are introduced in the next Budget.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:50

