Malta: Authorities scramble to save air routes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that authorities are holding talks with major airlines to save routes to Malta. Carriers are believed to cut back on their flights over the coming months, with some companies even ready to stop serving the island altogether.

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the number of daily Covid-19 cases is slowly decreasing. Professor Gauci appealed for caution during the festive period.

