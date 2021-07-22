Malta: Bank chief flags financial abuse of elderly

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes HSBC chief executive Simon Vaughan Johnson that many elderly people are experiencing financial abuse, often by their own family members with access to their bank cards and accounts.

Another story says that the tourism authority has chartered a plane to return around 130 French students with Covid-19 to their home country this afternoon. The authority has arranged similar flights for more students this week. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-to-fly-students-with-covid-back-home.888280

