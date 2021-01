Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that new aid packages for bar and club owners are expected to be announced in the coming days as the government cancels the re-opening date for a second time in order to limit Covid-19 infections.

The paper says that Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was found in breach of ethics by the Standards Commissioner following a press release containing partisan comments issued through the Department of Information.

