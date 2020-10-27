Malta: Bars closed in new safety measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with new health measures announced by the government ordering the closure of bars and clubs until the end of November. Snack bars and kiosks may still open until 23:00, but no alcohol can be served.

The paper follows the Budget response by the Opposition Leader on Monday who criticised the ‘passive and mediocre’ attitude of the government towards the challenges the country is facing. Bernard Grech said the budget made empty promises to the most vulnerable.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...