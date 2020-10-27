Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Bars closed in new safety measures

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with new health measures announced by the government ordering the closure of bars and clubs until the end of November. Snack bars and kiosks may still open until 23:00, but no alcohol can be served.

The paper follows the Budget response by the Opposition Leader on Monday who criticised the ‘passive and mediocre’ attitude of the government towards the challenges the country is facing. Bernard Grech said the budget made empty promises to the most vulnerable.

