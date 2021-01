Reading Time: < 1 minute



Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo and Parliamentary Secretary for Recreation Clifton Grima launched the Bars and Clubs COVID-19 Support Scheme, which will grant €2,700 to each bar. This grant covers the period that the bars have been closed for, from the end of October till the end of February.

The launch was held at Gillieru Restaurant in St Paul’s Bay.

Source: Newsbook

