Malta: Bars want revision of Covid-19 regulations

Business Today says that bar owners are hoping for the government to reconsider its decision to close down clubs and bars. They say that the new Covid-19 measures are ‘discriminatory’ because they allow snack bars and other eateries to remain open.

Business Today quotes a study by TopRatedCasinos.co.uk which finds that terms associated with sport betting are searched around 5.48 times for every 1,000 people living in Malta, the highest rate in the EU.

