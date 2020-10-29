Malta: Bars want revision of Covid-19 regulations

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business Today says that bar owners are hoping for the government to reconsider its decision to close down clubs and bars. They say that the new Covid-19 measures are ‘discriminatory’ because they allow snack bars and other eateries to remain open.
Business Today quotes a study by TopRatedCasinos.co.uk which finds that terms associated with sport betting are searched around 5.48 times for every 1,000 people living in Malta, the highest rate in the EU.
