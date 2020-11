Reading Time: < 1 minute



Beppe Fenech Adami has criticised Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri’s silence in the wake of another death at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The Nationalist Party home affairs spokesperson said on Thursday that yet another death at the prison highlighted the “absolute” failure of government’s reform at the correctional facility. He said the minister’s “inaction” rendered him “politically responsible” for what is happening at the prison.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1647

