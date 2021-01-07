Malta: Bernard Grech blames Covid-19 surge on lack of planning by government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that Prime Minister Robert Abela has to answer for the lack of planning that led to the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

The paper reports on an industrial dispute by the Union of Teachers which instructed members across all education levels to strike until Friday. The union accused the government of ignoring advice by health authorities to keep schools closed.

Another story says that the total number of Covid-19 cases has risen to more than 13,600 since the start of the pandemic. Registered infections in the last week were the highest in a nine-week period.

