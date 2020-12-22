Malta: Bernard Grech calls for extension of travel ban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who urged the government to impose a travel ban on other countries where the new Covid-19 strain has been detected, beside the UK. Grech said the government does not have a clear vision on how to contain the virus.

The paper carries a statement by the PN which says that the Prime Minister is weak with Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar after failing to condemn reports of her business involvement with Yorgen Fenech.

Another story reports that Covid-19 casualties in Malta have risen to 194 after four more people aged between 72 and 78 died on Monday. The paper says that the total victims are double those registered in Cyprus.

