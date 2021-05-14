Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows a public Q&A with Bernard Grech who, asked about LGBTQI+ rights, said that politics should start from the equality of persons. He said that personhood comes before ideas or dogmas. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/13/inkattru-l-gharfien-fost-il-poplu-biex-innehhu-l-pregudizzji-bernard-grech-fuq-il-komunita-lgbtiq/

In-Nazzjon quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna who raised concerns about abortion and said that the church is close to women in difficult situations. He questioned whether abortion is a step forward in fundamental rights.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro