Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who announced that the party will unveil new proposals for a sustainable energy policy that will reduce prices for water and electricity and generate cleaner, more efficient power.

The paper says that survey results published in Malta Today and It-Torċa indicate encouraging results for the PN as leader Bernard Grech recorded an increase of 9.1 percent in approval ratings since October.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...