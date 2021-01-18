Malta: Bernard Grech says Prime Minister fails to raise above party politics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the Prime Minister’s first year in the role will be remembered for two reshuffles in ten months. He said that Robert Abela failed to raise above partisan politics on crucial issues.

Another story reports the death of a Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the twentieth fatality since the start of the year raising the total number of casualties to 239. There are currently 2,753 registered infections.

