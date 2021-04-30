Malta: Bernard Grech says tourism sector needs investment support

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the staff and management of the Westin Dragonara Resort. Grech said that the party’s strategy for tourism aims to provide opportunities for operators in the sector to invest further. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/29/il-pn-se-jincentiva-li-wiehed-jiehu-s-sick-leave-halli-jiehu-hsien-lill-qraba-bernard-grech/

The paper carries a statement by the PN calling for an investigation into all major contracts awarded by the Labour government. Reacting to the Auditor General’s report on St Vincent de Paul Residence, the party said that all deals by the current administration are suspect. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/29/kull-kuntratt-valur-sostanzjali-li-dahal-fih-il-gvern-laburista-jqajjem-dubji-serji-pn/

