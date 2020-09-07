Malta: Bernard Grech settles almost €30,000 in tax dues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nationalist Party leadership contender Bernard Grech on Monday settled almost €30,000 in tax dues, as part of a plan to bring his affairs in order, Times of Malta understands.

Grech sent a representative to the Inland Revenue Department on Monday morning with a cheque to settle dues on unpaid taxes spanning a number of years, Times of Malta understands.

A spokesman for Grech said that although the would-be PN leader had the right to contest both the amount owed as well as penalties and interest, he had opted against exercising this right and settled the full amount.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:50

