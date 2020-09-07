Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Bernard Grech settles almost €30,000 in tax dues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nationalist Party leadership contender Bernard Grech on Monday settled almost €30,000 in tax dues, as part of a plan to bring his affairs in order, Times of Malta understands.  

Grech sent a representative to the Inland Revenue Department on Monday morning with a cheque to settle dues on unpaid taxes spanning a number of years, Times of Malta understands. 

A spokesman for Grech said that although the would-be PN leader had the right to contest both the amount owed as well as penalties and interest, he had opted against exercising this right and settled the full amount.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:50
