Malta: Bernard Grech tells government to stay out of police investigations

In-Nazzjon covers a press conference by PN Leader Bernard Grech who criticised the Prime Minister for trying to take credit for the latest developments in the Caruana Galizia case. Grech said that the Prime Minister should not interfere in the work of the police.

The paper picks a Facebook post by junior minister Rosianne Cutajar announcing her resignation. The parliamentary secretary for reforms said that she took the decision to avoid harming the Labour Party.

