Malta: Bernard Grech urges investment in Green Economy

In-Nazzjon covers an TV interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said the party is planning for a more diverse and high-quality economy. Grech said he wants to move away from population growth and strengthen the green economy.

The paper says that the Budget today will test the government’s readiness to translate words into action. The paper says that the country is facing uncertainty and expects a ‘serious plan’ for employment creation.

Another report carries a statement by the Nationalist Party following the death of Opposition Representative Frederick Azzopardi on Saturday. The MP from Gozo who has been elected in every general election since 1998 was described by the party as a gentleman.

