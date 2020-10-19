Malta: Bernard Grech urges investment in Green Economy

Reading Time: < 1 minute
In-Nazzjon covers an TV interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said the party is planning for a more diverse and high-quality economy. Grech said he wants to move away from population growth and strengthen the green economy.
The paper says that the Budget today will test the government’s readiness to translate words into action. The paper says that the country is facing uncertainty and expects a ‘serious plan’ for employment creation.
Another report carries a statement by the Nationalist Party following the death of Opposition Representative Frederick Azzopardi on Saturday. The MP from Gozo who has been elected in every general election since 1998 was described by the party as a gentleman.
19th October 2020
Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
People gathered early in the day in demonstrations downtown and in cities throughout Chile that gained size and fervor through the evening. Many tou...
19th October 2020
The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 303,638, while the death toll is at 5,673, the country's security council said on Monday.
Ukraine registered 4,766 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The country reported a record daily high of 6,410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The daily tally of coronavirus infections spike prompted the government to extend lockdown measures ...
19th October 2020
Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday to demand the resignation of veteran president Alexander Lukashenko, despite a threat by officials to use firearms against protesters.
Belarus, a former Soviet republic closely allied with Russia, has been rocked by strikes and weekly street protests since authorities announced that Lukashenko, wh...
19th October 2020
Ireland will bring in "decisive" nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Sunday.
The government rejected a recommendation by health chiefs two weeks ago to jump Level 5, the highest level of COVID-19 curbs, and instead tightened restrictions in a varied regiona...
19th October 2020
President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week.
Some 27.9 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to the U.S. Election...
19th October 2020
France is preparing to expel 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist religious beliefs, a police union source said, two days after a Russian-born Islamist beheaded a teacher.
France’s interior ministry, responsible for expelling foreigners, was not available to confirm the information, which had been initially reported by Europe 1.
France defines extremists as “peo...
19th October 2020
Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with almost 52% of votes, in a result which could further strain ties with the Cypriot government.
Tatar is a supporter of separate administrations on the Mediterranean island which split after a 1974 Turkish invasion in response to a brief Greek-inspired coup.
Incumbent presiden...
19th October 2020
FELTOM publishes analysis of Covid-19 impact on English Language Teaching schools
The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations Malta (FELTOM) has just published a report on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the ELT industry. The report, conducted by auditing firm Deloitte, provides a worrying snapshot for the future of the English Language Teaching (ELT) schools.
The repor...
19th October 2020
Hundreds of demonstrators, mostly hooligans, clashed with police on Sunday during a protest against the Czech government's new measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic.
Czech Republic had record rise in the COVID-19 disease, increase in newly detected infections exceeded 11,000 in one day for the fir...
19th October 2020
Switzerland announced tighter restrictions on Sunday to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus hitting the country, including a nation-wide obligation to wear masks and a ban on large scale public gatherings.
Gatherings of more than 15 people in public places will be banned from Monday and masks must be worn in all indoor public places, the government announced following an extraordinary me...
