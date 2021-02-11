Malta: Bill proposes tougher AML punishments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that amendments to anti-money laundering legislation seek to apply harsher penalties if fraudulent activities are linked to criminal organisations. The first reading of the Bill was presented in parliament this week.

The paper speaks with PL election candidate Ray Abela who is calling for a free public animal hospital. He said that ‘out of control’ prices by vets may be prohibitive for families on low-to-medium incomes.

