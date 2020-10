Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hunters and trappers are once again being granted with privileges on completely wrong premises and this is unacceptable, said Birdlife Malta during a press conference in front of Castille.

The NGO was referring to the large stretches of public land in Miżieb and L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa which were gifted to hunters after the government signed off the management of Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands in Mellieħa to the hunters’ lobby last Friday.

Updated 1723

Source Newsbook

Like this: Like Loading...