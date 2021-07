Reading Time: < 1 minute

20-year old Noel Sciberras from Birkirkara admitted in Court with committing a hold-up at a lotto office in Triq Dun Filippu Borg, Birkirkara. He was imprisoned for three years.

Sciberras had entered the lotto office on Friday, armed with a knife and requested money from a 61-year old female cashier.

Source TVM

Updated 1745