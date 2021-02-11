Malta: Bond applications held up by changes to MFSA board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today quotes a report by Moody’s which gave Malta a positive assessment on governance. The credit rating agency said that the country enjoys a ‘strong institutional environment’ and a moderate debt burden.

The paper speaks with Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that some services by the MFSA were suspended until a new board of governors was appointed. He said that this led to delays in the reviewing and adjudication of bond issue applications.

