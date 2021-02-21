Malta: Brexit bureaucracy raising prices for importers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that businesses are experiencing long delays on goods imported from the UK, following new regulations and procedures introduced with the Brexit agreement. One trader said that import prices have risen sharply.

Another story speaks with the head of the Crisis Resolution Unity, Dr Mark Xuereb, who warned that the pandemic is leading to an emergency in mental health. Dr Xuereb said that cases of self-harm and suicide attempts have increased.

The paper confirms plans to double the number of construction site inspectors by the end of the year. Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said that there are currently ten officers inspecting sites.

