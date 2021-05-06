Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows the testimony of Brian Tonna before the parliamentary accounts committee. The Nexia BT managing partner confirmed that former minister Konrad Mizzi was a client, but he could not recall how much the company was paid for its services. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/05/brian-tonna-jiddefendi-lil-konrad-mizzi-dwar-il-kumpanija-sigrieti-ghalih-kien-qisu-walk-in-client/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that party proposals for a new corporate taxation system will encourage foreign investment while creating a level playing field for business operating in Malta. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/05/in-negozji-ghandhom-ikunu-vantaggjati-bsistema-ta-taxxa-ahjar-bernard-grech/

Another story announces that the Nationalist Party has called an urgent meeting of its executive committee this evening to discuss potential breaches of social media rules imposed by the party on its parliamentary group members. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/05/bernard-grech-isejjah-laqgha-urgenti-tal-ezekuttiv-tal-pn/

