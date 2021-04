Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brian Tonna told a parliamentary committee assessing the Electrogas deal that he did not carry out due diligence on its offer to build a power station, despite being involved in adjudicating bids for the public contract.

The Nexia BT managing partner was replying to questions by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee one week after refusing to answer questions before that same committee, claiming he may be a suspect in ongoing police investigations.

Source Times of Malta

Updated: 1745

