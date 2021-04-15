Malta: Brian Tonna refuses to answer parliamentary committee questions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the appearance of Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna before the parliamentary accounts committee on Wednesday where he was questioned about the Electrogas deal. Tonna chose to remain silent during the grilling.

Another story quotes Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia who told court that Yorgen Fenech requested an urgent flight by private jet and tried to transfer money from his Dubai company on the eve of his arrest in 2019.

