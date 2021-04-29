Malta: Brian Tonna says government refused to do business with Nexia BT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the appearance of Brian Tonna before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee who said that the government has actively avoided engaging his company Nexia BT in the past couple of years. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-28/local-news/Government-recently-avoided-toxic-Nexia-BT-even-when-we-won-tenders-Brian-Tonna-claims-6736233021

The paper speaks to Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that the pace of vaccination and the reopening of non-essential shops promise a ‘positive’ summer for business. She warned, however, about the unpredictability of the pandemic.

