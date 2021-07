Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with British High Commissioner Cathy Ward about the travel requirements between the UK and Malta. The Commissioner warned that the Covid-19 green listing places new rules that travellers must follow.

The paper publishes an interview with the Commissioner for Trade Relations with the UK, Mario Vella, who said that the health of Britain’s economy is an important factor for Malta’s own economy.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro