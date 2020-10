Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today quotes government sources who reveal that the budget on Monday will include fiscal advantages and grants for businesses that invest their capital. Meanwhile, discussions on VAT reductions are still ongoing.

The paper quotes a decision by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life who declared Joseph Muscat’s direct order to award an €80,000 consultancy role to Konrad Mizzi was in breach of law.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...