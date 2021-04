Reading Time: < 1 minute



Former Allied Group managing director Vince Buhagiar told the police that due to his experience in the printing sector he could advise Kasco Group’s Keith Schembri since the latter was new in the field.

The gathering evidence against Vince Buhagiar resumed on Tuesday afternoon.

Source Newsbook

Updated: 1745

