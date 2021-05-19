Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that construction tycoon Charles Polidano has negotiated a reduction of a €40 million tax bill following a meeting with senior government officials. It is understood that iċ-Ċaqnu will now pay around €10 million. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/caqnu-reaches-deal-to-reduce-40m-tax-bill.872884

The paper quotes a report by the EU food and safety agency which found that local farmers were still using a banned pesticide on their crops. A farmers’ association said that the inspections were conducted at a time when the ban had just been imposed in 2019.

