Malta: Businesses bracing for grey-list impact

The Times quotes survey findings by the Employers’ Association that nine of ten businesses expect an adverse impact on the economy in the wake of the FATF grey-listing. More than half of respondents believe the blow will be felt in the coming six months.

The paper says that language schools will shut down from Wednesday following a spike in Covid-19 cases linked to incoming students. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that cases were reported at nine schools, but hospitalisations remained low. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/health-minister-to-speak-at-4pm-amid-rapid-rise-in-virus-cases.885415

