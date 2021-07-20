Malta: Businesses mull mandatory swab tests for employees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that several companies are considering requirements for weekly Covid-19 tests for unvaccinated employees. The director-general of the employers’ association said that it is not unreasonable to ask workers to take periodical swab tests.

Another story says that two teenage students were rushed to hospital with food poisoning while they were in quarantine. One of them later tested positive for Covid-19 and was put in isolation, leaving her 14-year-old sister on her own.

