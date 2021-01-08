Malta: Businesses report a satisfactory festive season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who said that businesses are generally satisfied with sales over the festive season. The Chamber is conducting a detailed survey about business performance in 2020.

Another story speaks to a teacher who reported for work in class in spite of the strike ordered by the union of teachers. The primary school teacher said that she felt she had a responsibility towards students to show up for lessons.

