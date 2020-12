Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to SME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo who said she is confident that moderate expectations for the retail sector will be reached this holiday season. Mamo said that sales have picked up in the last weeks of the year.

Another story says that 55 people from the Mater Dei intensive care unit and the infectious diseases unit will be inoculate with the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, a day after the arrival of the first batch.

