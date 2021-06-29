Malta: Cabinet approved €320 Covid-19 recovery plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the Cabinet approved a €320 million recovery plan, part of the EU Covid-19 allocation. The government will now present the plan in a special meeting of social partners on Wednesday. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/il-kabinett-japprova-l-pjan-ta-rkupru-ta-e320-miljun-se-jigi-diskuss-l-erbgha-fl-mcesd/

Another story follows a debate in parliament during which Finance Minister Clyde Caruana expressed confidence that Malta will return to the FATF whitelist quickly. He said, however, that this is a sensitive subject and the less said about it the better.

