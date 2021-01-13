Malta: Cabinet refuses pardon request by Caruana Galizia murder suspect

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Cabinet dismissed a pardon request by Vincent Muscat, one of the men charged with the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Prime Minister is believed to have cautioned against the pardon, but it is not known whether he abstained in the vote.

Another story reports that a high unavailability rate for accommodation in Gozo on booking sites suggests that people in Malta are planning to spend Carnival weekend in smaller groups of around six people.

