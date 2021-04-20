Malta: Cabinet rejects pardon request by Degiorgio brothers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Cabinet has advised the President against granting a pardon to brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio. The alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galizia murder volunteered information in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Another story says that Dar tal-Providenza has decided to postpone upgrading works on a home for persons with disability after a technical glitch in the Winter fundraising telethon slashed the organisation’s income from donations by half.

