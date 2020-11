Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela has started calling in his MPs for one-on-one meetings as he aims to reshuffle his cabinet.

One source said there could be some casualties as Abela seeks to redistribute a number of roles and fill in vacant seats ahead of a general election. However, details are still sketchy, with some cabinet members anxious whether their own portfolio is about to change.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1738

