Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cannabis users will not be sent to prison and will be able to grow a limited amount of plants as part of government’s reform, Robert Abela said.

The proposals were fleshed out by the Prime Minister on Thursday morning when speaking to journalists on the fringes of a business breakfast on employment.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...