Cannabis use among 15-16 year olds stands lower than the European average, while males and emerging adults are more likely to hold liberal attitudes towards the substance.

This was concluded by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing at the University of Malta in a report on substance use among adolescent age groups.

Source: MaltaToday

