Malta: Caritas calls for rethink of COLA mechanism

Reading Time: < 1 minute
L-Orizzont quotes a study by Caritas which found that a medium family of four needs a minimum €13,950 annually to get by and an elderly couple needs €8,150. The agency is calling for a revision of the COLA mechanism.
The paper publishes an interview with Chamber of Commerce president David Xuereb who said that the country’s economy needs to go through renewal in order to be more competitive and sustainable.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateDispatch ePublications. CorporateIdentities’
It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information.
Its news content is researched, attributed and verified.
Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified.
Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the
European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.
For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com
All rights reserved.
6th February 2021
L-Orizzont quotes a study by Caritas which found that a medium family of four needs a minimum €13,950 annually to get by and an elderly couple needs €8,150. The agency is calling for a revision of the COLA mechanism.
The paper publishes an interv...
6th February 2021
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain will test all travellers arriving in the country twice for COVID-19, in an attempt to control the spread of new variants of the virus, the Telegraph reported.
The government previously announced quarantine measures start...
6th February 2021
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Bide...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related