Malta: Caritas calls for rethink of COLA mechanism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a study by Caritas which found that a medium family of four needs a minimum €13,950 annually to get by and an elderly couple needs €8,150. The agency is calling for a revision of the COLA mechanism.

The paper publishes an interview with Chamber of Commerce president David Xuereb who said that the country’s economy needs to go through renewal in order to be more competitive and sustainable.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...