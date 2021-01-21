Malta: Caritas recommends facilitating access to online public services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Public services play an important role in addressing poverty and social exclusion, Caritas Europe noted in its study on barriers obstructing access to those in need.

In its recommendations, Caritas highlighted the importance of informing people about the existence and availability of such services. This would ensure that those who most need them would be aware of such services. Caritas recommended as well cooperating with the organisation as many people first approach the organisation for assistance.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1701

