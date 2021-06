Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister Carmelo Abela on Wednesday ignored questions over whether he had offered to resign, following claims linking him to a failed HSBC Bank heist 11 years ago.

Abela also said he was seeking advice concerning a letter sent to the EU justice commissioner by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, in which the two murder suspects implicated the minister in the botched 2010 robbery.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745