Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today quotes minister Carmelo Abela who confirmed that he was questioned by the police in relation to the 2010 attempted heist on HSBC bank, but he said that the prosecution at the time had summoned the bank not him personally. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109718/carmelo_abela_recalls_testimony_in_hsbc_heist_case_prosecution_did_not_ask_for_me_specifically

Another story reports that the family of a woman at Casa Arkati elderly residence has filed a criminal complaint against the care home after the nonagenarian developed a gangrenous infection that led to a leg amputation.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro