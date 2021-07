Reading Time: < 1 minute

A board of inquiry appointed to investigate the circumstances leading to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has called for the appointment of a police unit entrusted with protecting journalists from intimidation.

It called for the consideration of a constitutional amendment that recognises free journalism as “a pillar of a democratic society” and the obligation of the State to protect it.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745