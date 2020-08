Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two former Projects Malta officials have cast doubt on the Finance Minister’s claim that he was not privy to the entity’s workings when testifying in the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

The testimony of former Projects Malta chairpersons Adrian Said and William Wait left at least one of the inquiry board members flabbergasted.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:30

