Malta: Caruana Galizia murder suspect considering deal to reduce sentence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that Vince Muscat, one of the three alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galizia plot, is prepared to seek a plea deal to reduce his prison sentence. Muscat has, until now, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

A second story reports research results showing that use of substances among university students rose during the pandemic. Four in ten smokers reported an increase in the habit while 47 percent of cannabis users said they also increase consumption.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...