Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Electoral Commission today started receiving nominations for the casual election to fill the vacated seat in Parliament by Prof. Edward Scicluna, who resigned as member to occupy the post of Central Bank Governor.

This follows the appointment by President George Vella of the Electoral Commission to conduct a casual election in the Seventh Electoral District following the resignation of Edward Scicluna.

Source: TVM

Updated:1745

Like this: Like Loading...